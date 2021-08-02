Gahanna-Jefferson Schools requiring masks indoors for pre-K through 8th-grade students, staff

District leaders sent a letter to families on Monday about the mask guidelines.

GAHANNA, Ohio — The Gahanna-Jefferson School District is requiring all students in pre-school through eighth grade to wear masks in all buildings when the academic year begins on Aug. 12.

District leaders sent a letter to families on Monday about the mask guidelines as COVID-19 cases have increased across the country and in Ohio.

Masks will not be required during recess, outdoor academic and extracurricular activities for those students. Masks will be required for all visitors while indoors.

The district says masks are strongly recommended, but not required, for students, teachers and staff in ninth through 12th grade.

The district is also strongly recommending masks during academic and extracurricular activities for those students.

Students in all grade levels will be required to wear masks while using school transportation.

District officials said they will closely monitor COVID-19 cases in schools, absences and data from Franklin County and other similar districts.