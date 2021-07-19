Education leaders give insight on getting students back into learning mindset

Westerville Superintendent Dr. John Kellogg said parents should ask their children how they feel about going back to school and provide emotional support to them.

Educational leaders are giving some insight into how parents can begin working with their kids to prepare for the 2021-2022 school year.

“You just have to take it where they are and make progress,” said Westerville Superintendent John Kellogg.

Dr. Kellogg has spent the last year working closely with students and parents on virtual and in-person learning plans. He said more than anything, parents should ask their children how they feel about going back to school and provide emotional support to them.

“Parents have insights into their children that we always don’t have,” Dr. Kellogg said. “I always say what we see at school isn’t always what mom and dad see at the dining room table at home.”

Kellogg said when parents recognize the different ways their children get excited about learning and communicate those ways with teachers, teachers can then know how to get kids back on track in ways best for each individual student.

Child Care Center owner Janis Bond echoed Kellogg’s feedback. She said a simple “family meeting” can help parents understand where their kids stand with heading back to school.

“Sitting down and talking to one another about the year last year and what it’s going to look like this year,” Bond said.

Bond has a set of twins who she is working with to get back into the learning mindset.

“They’re mourning the loss of not having to go to school… They’re so used to staying home, they’re actually dreading going back to school because they had just gotten comfortable waking up, relaxing on the couch and logging in," Bond said.