Dublin mom says amid school uncertainty, she's keeping her daughter at home

Family opts for home-schooling amid the pandemic

DUBLIN, Ohio — Kids are heading back to school with a lot of uncertainty.

Some are virtual or e-learning while others are actually in the classroom.

One Dublin mom decided keeping her daughter at home was the right decision.

And now she's getting ready for that challenge.

"It's a rough road right now," says Alicia Amburgey, mom of two.

Her daughter Austyn is going into the fourth grade in the Dublin school district.

"When they said things like limited spots, it just made us evaluate whether we truly need her physically at school and how much we're able to take a step until January and see where we are after that," she explains.

Alicia decided to keep Austin out of the classroom and learning at home, with guidance from her teacher and two days a week in a virtual classroom.

"Yes, I'm so nervous. I'm not even going to pretend like I'm not. I think what I'm most nervous about is keeping her on task," she says.

Alicia says what she's not concerned about is the social aspect that some kids would miss when they're home from school.

"We're lucky enough we have the opportunity to balance the schedule. There are so many people that need those spots. My daughter cheers so we have different opportunities where we can see friends and talk to people," adds Alicia.

And while she has things figured out for her daughter, her four-year-old son Asher's situation is a whole other ballgame.

"He was supposed to be going into Pre-K but they closed the program in Dublin, we're a little in limbo on that one right now," she says.

But Alicia is staying positive, while she and other parents experience school unlike ever before.