Dublin elementary school begins school year with new security cameras

The cameras are placed inside and outside the school building along with more radio monitors for faster communication among staff.

Example video title will go here for this video

DUBLIN, Ohio — Keeping students safe in school is a conversation that never stops among school leaders.

Many districts in central Ohio have made building security improvements this summer, using various Ohio School Safety Center grants, which cover physical improvements to school buildings.

At Wright Elementary in Dublin, there are 20 new cameras, placed inside and outside the school building along with more radio monitors for faster communication among staff.

“We would have an immediate direct line to them that they're going to be monitoring through a radio, and on that end they'll be doing what they need to do to get the people here to help keep us safe” said Lucas Bauer, principal at Wright Elementary.

Another important feature many schools like Wright are adding, door monitors. This lets staff know when an exterior door has been left open for too long.

📺 10TV+ is available for free on Roku & Amazon Fire TV: Stay up to date on what's happening in your community with a 24/7 live stream and on demand content from 10TV — available on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.