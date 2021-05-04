Dublin City Schools selects Dr. John Marschhausen as new superintendent

Dr. Marschhausen will replace Dr. Todd Hoadley, who stepped down from the role in March.

DUBLIN, Ohio — During a meeting Monday night, the Dublin City Schools Board of Education selected current Hilliard Schools Superintendent Dr. John Marschhausen to lead the Dublin City Schools District. The vote was 5-0.

Marschhausen will replace Dr. Todd Hoadley, who stepped down from the role in March. According to the resolution, Marschhausen will officially take over as superintendent on August 1, 2021.

Dr. Marschhausen said he is excited for this next chapter in his administrative career. 10TV asked him what he hopes to achieve in Dublin.

"I think the first thing is to build a strong culture - to build that team. No success happens without a strong team and without empowering people to do and be their very best each and every day," Marschhausen said. "There's great hope as we come out of this pandemic and as we look at what school is going to look like in the fall. I think parents, teachers, students are excited about having that sense of normalcy again. What a cool opportunity to come into a district as we exit a pandemic with that hope and the opportunity to build community, build alignment, and build trust."

Meanwhile, an online petition collected more than 400 signatures from parents who voiced concerns over the hiring process, claiming there was a lack of community input, transparency, and it moved too quickly.

In an e-mail dated March 22, Board President Chris Valentine wrote to parents explaining the search firm hired to find qualified candidates said it needed to move quickly due to “'hiring season" when superintendents are sought.

Marschhausen recognizes some parents were unhappy with the hiring process. He said he has extended an invitation to meet with those who signed the petition on Wednesday.

"My comment to anyone is just give us time - give the opportunity to prove myself, to show what we can do as a team. My hope is a year from now, no one is sorry that they made that decision tonight."

Prior to hiring Dr. Hoadley in 2013, the board also interviewed Dr. Marschhausen and Valentine said members were “quite impressed.”

Hilliard City Schools released the following statement Monday night, saying Dr. Marschhausen will submit his resignation effective April 30:

“It’s with bittersweet emotions we wish Dr. Marschhausen well on his next step,” said Board of Education President Lisa Whiting. “Dr. Marschhausen has made an incredible impact on our students, staff, and community, and he will be missed. Hilliard is an exceptional school district, and we are committed to bringing in the best person to continue to lead our district forward.”

Pending approval by the Board of Education on April 12, the plan is to work with two Education veterans to ensure stability and continuity. “We will ask Dr. Wade Lucas to step in as Interim Superintendent,” said Whiting. Dr. Lucas is a seasoned superintendent who specializes in working with districts in transition.

Also, on April 12, the Board will consider having the search for the district’s next Superintended be conducted by the Educational Service Center of Central Ohio, under the direction of Mr. Dale McVey. Mr. McVey served as the Hilliard City School Superintendent for 15 years before Dr. Marschhausen. He has strong ties in the Hilliard community and will facilitate a swift but appropriate search.

This is a critical time in education. The Hilliard Schools Superintendent position is one of the most prestigious education jobs in the state. This Board is firmly focused on finding the best candidate to run the district.