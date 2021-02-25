DeWine: 10 school districts left operating fully remote

Most public school students statewide are back in the classroom in some capacity.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — It appears most students are back in the classroom in some capacity across the state.

At Gov. Mike DeWine’s news conference Thursday we learned only 10 districts remain fully remote.

The governor also doubled down on his goal to have all students back by next week.

With less than a dozen school districts still fully remote, that means 93% of public school students are back in the classroom in some form.

However, the governor said while we may not reach his goal of being fully back by March 1, we are still moving in the right direction and it should happen in the next several weeks.

He said most teachers have been vaccinated at this point – even after some delays due to the storm last week.

He said with that encouraging news we are “crossing a bridge,” and we can start planning for events like graduations and proms, only if masks are used and other rules are followed.

“There’s no reason these events cannot occur if we follow basic safety protocols,” he said.

Now a snapshot of vaccines statewide, the governor said 1.5 million Ohioans have received their first dose.

And more doses are on the way.