Delaware Hayes nurse shares changes to help keep keep students safe

DELAWARE, Ohio — It's the first day of school in the Delaware City School District but something has changed.

Each school has prepared for the new norm- dealing with the threat of the coronavirus.

The threat is very concerning for school officials and it has forced one segment of their school to rethink its strategy. It's the role of the school nurse.

"When we actually were given the moment of truth where we had to make the decision we were ready," according to Eileen Duffy. She is a registered nurse with the district.

Duffy has spent the past several months setting up her office at Hayes High School to be a medical clinic. This is a clinic that is now marked for social distancing. There even is a check-in window where students can be accessed to determine whether they may have symptoms of COVID-19.

According to Duffy, "Physically we looked at our buildings at how children enter the clinic and exit. So we'll be triaging outside of the clinic spaces to determine whether they need to go into an isolation area or where they get to be cared for in a clean environment." The clean environment consists of a room where students can get their medication or be treated for non-contagious illnesses.

Then there is the "dirty" room. It is an isolation room where students who show signs of COVID will be placed.

Duffy is equipped with PPE for her protection as well.

She admits that this is something new to her but she says her critical care experience has prepared her.

As a nurse she dealt with the AIDS epidemic in the 80's. And like AIDS, the coronavirus has a lot of unknowns, so Duffy knows the importance of safety for everyone. "Now I'm 61 and I'm not a superhero with superpowers, but I do have in place mechanical and physical things that I have in my office to help to protect me."

Duffy says this will be a learning curve and she knows they may have to adjust from time to time.

She says there may be one road block to dealing with this situation. Flu season will be here soon which could overlap with COVID and could put more strain on her ability to keep people safe.