Columbus teacher preparing for upcoming school year, keeping in mind what she learned during the pandemic

Kelly Simmons is ready to welcome her students back into class on Aug. 26, but she's also preparing for the unknown of another year with COVID-19.

In the place where learning is endless, the dust of summer has been removed just in time for the fall. Kelly Simmons was doing just that in her classroom at Medina Middle School.

"My classroom will be full. I’m probably going to have roughly 30 in each class,” said Mrs. Simmons.

She has the date Aug. 26 circled on her calendar. That’s the first day of class for Columbus City Schools.

What she's excited about most is what won't be joining them this fall in her classroom.

“I’m glad those barriers are gone. Barriers symbolize separation and we want to have a relationship with our kids we don't want to put up a wall against them,” she said.

COVID-19 forced a wall on everyone as the pandemic swept the world. It mainly changed how Mrs. Simmons would reach her students.

In March 2020, she said it changed in a way she wasn't prepared for.

“We wanted to be able to see each other to slap-five with one another and I’d say I’m sorry or give me a hug even which was really hard. We just had to make it work,” she said.

It even forced her to learn some new lessons herself.

“I had to get out of my comfort zone and try different things on Zoom, I learned how to make Bit Emojis. I want to give my kids as many positive experiences as possible and I’ll go to many great lengths to make that happen,” said Simmons.

Yet, this school year brings another lesson that she nor any of her students can prepare for - the unknown.

In the fall Columbus City Schools will require everyone to wear masks. But mask policies across central Ohio are a mixed bag, with some schools requiring masks for specific grades while other districts made it optional.



We spoke with Cheryl Ryan, who’s with the Ohio School Board Association.

“Right now, it's mask mandates and should districts be mandating masks again for students and staff as they return to the classroom,” said Ryan.

She said nearly 700 schools across the state are having this same conversation.

Ryan said what's she's realized in many schools, is students are happier in the classroom.

“The one-on-one time with teachers, the one-on-one time with peers was something that can't be made up and I think that districts are very anxious for students to be together again with other students and teachers,” she said.

Simmons said although the future is unknown, she plans to make it the best year for her students yet.