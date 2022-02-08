Columbus school board members address negotiations as teachers' union threatens to strike

Superintendent Dr. Talisa Dixon hopes the union will vote for what the board called it's final offer.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Members of the Columbus City School Board addressed the ongoing negotiations with the Columbus Education Association at Tuesday night’s school board meeting.

The board meeting was the first one for the 2022-23 school year.

"Any suggestion that we don't want to negotiate or that we walked away is false,” said Jennifer Adair, President of the Board.

Board members went right into the executive session for an hour and a half once the meeting started.

"While we're prepared for every possibility, our focus remains on laying the foundation for a strong back to school for our students,” said Dr. Dixon.

10TV spoke with the president of the union, John Coneglio.

"For us, there is no final offer. There's a tentative agreement and we have not reached that point yet,” Coneglio said.

Coneglio said they plan to ask teachers to authorize a 10-day strike notice.

"The district gave us a so-called final offer in an attempt to dictate rather than negotiate with us. Our union is going to reject the bullying process and we are going to fight for the Columbus City Schools our students deserve. We've said this over and over again. we'd like the board to come back to the negotiating table,” he said.

Coneglio said they're fighting for smaller class sizes, more psychologists and nurses, and better conditions of the schools.

Board members say the average class size is currently 22 students or fewer, and money has been allocated for air conditioning units in the buildings that need them.

"Our students are watching our behavior and I want them to see us working together for their benefit,” said Christina Vera, one of the board members.