Columbus parents gear up for school year as teacher strike looms

As of Friday evening, the sticking points were the conditions of the school buildings and pay. Many parents sided with the teachers.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — On Friday, hundreds of bookbags and other items were donated at Trevitt Elementary School to families in need.

"We have uniforms for the kids, we have backpacks full of supplies, baby items," said Tiffany Smith, founder of Evelyn's Heart Foundation. "My foundation is named after my mom. She was actually a teacher at Tevitt Elementary. I started my foundation after her death and so everything that i do as far as this foundation is concerned is for her."

As parents filled backpacks with supplies, they also had questions about how the start of the school year would look. Their worries came after the teachers' union and the school board failed to reach an agreement Thursday after a meeting that lasted approximately 12 hours.

"We're all struggling. If they need the money, why not? I'll be honest. Why not? We all need more money," said Ebony Cobb, a CCS parent.

You can find the district's plan if there is a strike here.



CCS is hosting a Back-to-School Family Resource Fair on Saturday, Aug. 20, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., on the campus of Fort Hayes Arts & Academic High School. District staff will be available to answer any questions about the first day of school.