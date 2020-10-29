Columbus City Schools, union reach agreement on learning plans through end of first semester

The agreement gives more details about what is required from the district.

Columbus City Schools and the Columbus Education Association released a new memorandum Wednesday evening which also details learning plans through the end of the first semester.

The agreement gives more details about what is required from the district as some students and staff members head back to a blended learning plan on Nov. 2.

Some of the health and safety guidelines include requiring all students and staff to wear a mask on the bus and in the school. Gloves and disposable overlay coats may also be provided if needed.

CEA President John Coneglio said it’s reassuring for teachers and others as they make their way back to the buildings.

“Now there’s enforceable language in the memorandum that says that the district is going to provide this and so we do feel good about the fact that we can hold the district accountable if they don’t provide the PPE that is required,” Coneglio said.

The CCS website also has learning plans about the remainder of the first semester through Jan. 15.

Career Technical students will head back to a learning plan beginning Nov. 2 while students with specific complex needs will stay virtual through first semester.

Coneglio said he and others are pleased with the decision made by CCS Superintendent Dr. Talisa Dixon regarding those students.

“We just feel that it's best that those students to be home where they're going to be safe. There's a lot of different types of things that need to be met and I think it would be really hard to keep those kids safe," Coneglio said.