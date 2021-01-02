Snow doesn't freeze plan to get Columbus City Schools students back in the classroom

Some students will return to school on Monday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Despite several inches of snow moving through the area over the weekend, Columbus City Schools has decided to move forward with the start of their blended learning model.

Some students will return to school on Monday after last going to school in-person in March.

Pre-K through third graders, students with complex needs and students in Career Technical Education programs will go back to the classroom this week.

Those students will be in class two days per week with the other three days at home.

Columbus City Schools Superintendent Dr. Talisa Dixon said they felt the roads looked good Monday morning.



The district planned to have students back in November, but COVID-19 cases spiked so they decided to stick with remote learning.

"Staff (is) ready. Students are ready and the buildings are ready. So with that, it's an exciting day even with the snow. We are ready to bring our kiddos back," Dr. Dixon said.

The district said it is taking safety seriously and providing PPE to students and staff.

Fourth and fifth-graders will return on Feb. 8 for two days a week while older students will remain virtual until the district works out transportation details.