Columbus City Schools, staff union reach new 3-year tentative agreement

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Board of Education and members of the staff union on Tuesday announced they reached a new tentative collective bargaining agreement, which includes raises and expanded benefits for members.

The proposed three-year agreement includes 4% salary increases in the 2023-2024 and 2024-2025 school years for all members of the Columbus School Employees Association. They will also receive a $500 recruitment and retention stipend in December and another $500 recruitment and retention stipend in June 2024.

In addition to wage increases over the next two school years, the tentative agreement includes additional health care benefits, introduces work-from-home policies and establishes new parental and family leave policies for all CSEA members.

CSEA President Lois Carson said the union overwhelmingly voted in favor of the contract, calling it a “huge win for the workers who really make our school district run – the critical support staff who impact our students every single day in so many ways.”

“Our members overwhelmingly approved this contract because it provides improvements across the board for the support staff in Columbus City Schools. This agreement includes everything from pay raises, bonuses, and improvements to the step system to a streamlining of the promotion process, important updates to health care options, and incentives for attendance,” said CSEA President Lois Carson. “The new contract is a reflection of the respect the district has for the important work we do to help educate our students, and it shows that they value our critical contributions.”

The CSEA represents more than 3,200 members in Columbus City Schools, including custodians, bus drivers, secretaries and other support staff.

“Since stepping into my role of superintendent, I have been committed to prioritizing the voices and needs of all employees,” said Superintendent/CEO Dr. Angela Chapman. “This new agreement reflects that commitment, and it shows our District’s appreciation for the more than 3,200 employees who play a vital role in the success of Columbus City Schools.”