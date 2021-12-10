Columbus schools strengthening security protocols for sporting events

The school district said the new security measures are not in response to any particular incident.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus City Schools announced several new security measures on Friday for its middle school and high school sporting events.

For upcoming games through the end of December, only family members of participating students will be allowed to attend the events.

The new event policy goes into effect immediately, the district said.

Anyone attending an event will be subjected to screening by CCS security members and staff, which includes the use of handheld metal detector wands. The district said they also have the right to inspect all items entering their facilities.

People will no longer be able to bring bags and purses into the facilities. Wallets and wristlets larger than 5-by-8 inches will not be permitted.

Additionally, if a guest exits the event, they can only re-enter by buying another ticket and getting rescreened by security staff.

Should any safety concerns arise, the district said they may limit tickets to keep students, families and guests safe.

10TV asked the district if any particular or several incidents caused the new measures and they said no.