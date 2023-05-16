Columbus City Schools selects Dr. Angela Chapman as district's next superintendent

Chapman was previously the chief of transportation and leadership for Columbus City Schools. In January, she filled in as the interim superintendent.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Board of Education has selected its next superintendent to lead the state's largest school district.

Dr. Angela Chapman was named the next superintendent on Tuesday. She's been serving as the district's interim superintendent since Dr. Talisa Dixon announced her retirement in December 2022.

Thirty-one candidates submitted applications to the search firm, Ray and Associates, for the superintendent position after a nationwide search. Each application was screened based on their administrative experience, academic background and input from the community and the Board, according to CCS.

The district received input from the community through surveys, small group discussions and forums, an in-person town hall and interviews involving students, parents and families.

Chapman was one of three people who were named finalists during the search. Dr. Brian McDonald from Pasadena, California and Dr. George (Eric) Thomas from Minneapolis, Minnesota were the other two finalists hoping to become the leader of Ohio’s largest school district.

Chapman was previously the chief of transformation and leadership for Columbus City Schools.

She has also worked as an administrator in Massillon City Schools, Metropolitan Nashville Public Schools and the Cleveland Heights-University Heights City School District.

