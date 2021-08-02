3 Columbus City Schools move to remote learning due to staffing shortages

The schools have staffing shortages due to leave requests and substitute teacher coverage is not available.

Three schools with Columbus City Schools have moved back to remote learning due to staffing shortages, the district announced on Monday.

A district spokesperson said Easthaven, Innis and Ohio Avenue Elementary Schools will be fully remote to ensure continuity of education for the students.

Columbus Africentric Early College will also move its fourth and fifth-grade classes to remote learning while Pre-K through third grade will remain blended.

The schools have staffing shortages due to leave requests and substitute teacher coverage is not available currently to cover the high amount of need.

The district said some Pre-K & Complex Needs classrooms are in remote learning as they have limited substitutes, and the substitute positions require specialized training.