How Columbus City Schools plan to spend tax money if levy passes

COLUMBUS, Ohio — In November, Columbus City Schools will ask voters to support a $100 million annual levy. If passed, it would cost taxpayers nearly $270 per $100,000 of taxable property value each year.

“We are planning for plan A, if the ballot initiative is successful, and plan B, if it is not successful,” said Dr. Angela Chapman, superintendent for Columbus City Schools.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Dr. Chapman warned that CCS families and employees could see cuts to programs and staffing if the levy doesn't pass.

“We will have to think creatively on how to fill in the gaps," she said.

If the levy passes, the district would spend:

$27.5 million for salaries connected to nearly 300 mental health positions funded by pandemic relief funds

$1.2 million to expand pre-kindergarten programs in six locations

$19 million to continue existing family and student support services

$26.8 million for infrastructure improvements; like roofing, HVAC, plumbing and electrical work

$6.75 million for athletic site improvements

$23.4 million for renovating learning spaces; like classrooms, auditoriums and cafeterias

If it fails, Dr. Chapman said the district could lose hundreds of employees that support mental health services.