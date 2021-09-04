Columbus City Schools in talks with city to bring back school resource officers

Last June, the district allowed its three-year contract with the Columbus Division of Police to expire as schools went fully remote due to the pandemic.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus City Schools is talking with the city to potentially bring back school resources officers when students return to in-person class five days a week.

Last June, the district allowed its three-year contract with the Columbus Division of Police to expire.

According to a statement, Mayor Andrew Ginther's office has talked with the school board about the school resource officer program might need to be reworked to meet the district's needs and keep neighborhoods safe.

The mayor's office says there has been some communication between Columbus police and the school district to make plans ahead of the new school year.

Scott Wortman, the Chief Communications Officer for CCS says the district's safety and security personnel have been monitoring the middle and high school buildings.

This week, Superintendent Dr. Talisa Dixon announced students will have the option to return to the classroom in-person five days a week.