Columbus City Schools announces orientation schedule ahead of in-person learning start dates

Students will be phased into the buildings, based on grade levels.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus City Schools announced updated plans Monday concerning in-person learning as part of a blended learning model.

Students will be phased into the buildings, based on grade levels.

The district's blended learning plan requires students to attend classes in-person two days a week and remotely three days a week.

Orientation will happen the week before blended classes start.

Sessions will cover meetings with teachers and staff and outline the return to school buildings.

"Families may schedule an individualized in-person session prior to or after attending a virtual orientation session. Appointments will be scheduled in 15-minute increments with 15 minutes in between meetings for disinfecting," the district said in a statement.

Principals will be sending out information about scheduling the orientation.

School nurses will start back on Sept. 28. Teachers will return by October 14 to begin preparing their classrooms.

An updated schedule for students is below:

Pre-K to 3rd Grade Orientation: weeks of Oct. 19 and 26 Blended classes: week of Nov. 2

4th and 5th Grade, students with complex needs in grades 4-12 Orientation: seek of Oct. 26 Blended classes: week of Nov. 2

6th-8th Grade Orientation: week of Nov. 2 Blended classes: week of Nov. 9

9th-12th Grade: TBD as high school students are learning remotely until further notice.

Career and Technical Education students at Columbus Downtown High School at the Fort Hayes Career Center are scheduled to start orientation on Oct. 19 and blended classes on Oct. 26.

The district said in a statement that it will work with Columbus Public Health to implement safety protocols. All employees will undergo COVID-19 safety training.

"We know this is a significant step forward in our shared efforts to get back to normal, and we understand the anxiety that comes with it. With these orientation sessions and our commitment to ongoing communication and engagement, we can work together to help our staff and students feel comfortable and safe during this transition," the district wrote.