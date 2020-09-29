Columbus City Schools postpones in-person learning for most students until January

Some students in the districts were set to begin in-person learning as early as next week under a hybrid model the district planned to roll out.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus City Schools announced Tuesday that the district will delay its plan to return most students to the classroom until next year.

Career and Technical Education (CTE) students at Columbus Downtown High School and the Fort Hayes Career Center and special education students with specific complex needs in grades Pre-K to 12 will still return to the classroom in November as planned.

Superintendent Talisa Dixon sent the following letter to parents and staff:

Dear CCS Community,

I write to you today to inform you that Columbus City Schools will postpone blended learning plans for most students and remain in a remote learning model through the end of the first semester (January 15, 2021). As I will outline below, we still plan to bring in small, specific student groups who require in-person instruction as part of a blended learning model beginning next month.

As has been my common refrain in previous messages, the one certainty we can count on during this pandemic is great uncertainty. The large number of factors impacting our planning and decision-making change on an almost daily basis. As we learned last week, the most critical of those factors -- our local health data on COVID-19 -- is trending in the wrong direction. Positive cases of COVID are on the rise, and Franklin County is one of 29 counties across the state of Ohio that are now in the "red" or level three of the Ohio Public Health Advisory Alert System.

While the county alert level is not the sole health data point informing our decision-making, it is a significant factor that adds to the many unknowns about what the future holds for the virus. Positive cases are on the rise no matter where you look -- locally, regionally, and nationally -- which is concerning as flu season hits, the weather turns, and we all spend more time indoors.

Throughout this fall, our challenge has always been how best to achieve our priority of providing an equitable education to all students within the context of the health and safety concerns of a pandemic. It goes without saying, this is not easy.

We must consider the needs of 50,000 students across 110 schools and the more than 9,000 teachers and staff members who serve them -- not to mention the 13,000 charter/non-public students for whom we are required by state law to route transportation for on a daily basis. It is without question that Columbus City Schools has a greater span of influence within Central Ohio when compared to our friends and colleagues of neighboring communities who are making different decisions for their smaller school districts.

As a leader, I know there are factors that I can and cannot control. I cannot put a stop to this pandemic, but I can help mitigate the spread within our community by making decisions that are in the best interest of the health and safety of our students, their families, and our staff. The decision to remain in remote learning was not an easy one, but I believe it is the right decision at the current time for our community.

However, there is more to come beyond just staying remote. For starters, we must challenge ourselves to find a way to bring some specific student groups into school buildings to provide them with the equitable support and resources they need to be successful.

With that said, we still plan to bring in our Career and Technical Education (CTE) students for blended learning at Columbus Downtown High School and the Fort Hayes Career Center beginning November 2. These students have specific in-person requirements for them to achieve the necessary certifications and credentials in their career field.

We have also contacted the families of special education students with specific complex needs about meeting their students’ needs with in-person instruction or staying remote. Based on those discussions, some of these students will start their blended learning model on November 2 (grades PreK to 12) and some will continue with remote learning.

Regardless of what we are able to provide for these two specific blended learning options, we know there are tens of thousands of CCS students who will still remain in a completely remote learning environment. For these students and their families, it is critical that we enhance our remote supports in the coming months. This will include a revamped food service model, increased tech support, leveraging our community partnerships and resources, and seeking continual engagement and feedback from stakeholders.

I know our families have been through a great deal since March. I appreciate their patience and flexibility as we have worked to determine the best path forward. I have heard from many of you over the past several months, and I thank those who have reached out or who have been proactively engaged with our District. For those we may have not heard from yet, we still want to get your feedback and learn about your experiences with remote learning.

We will be conducting an upcoming survey of families, but do not hesitate to reach out in the meantime. I will be joining our Virtual Family Engagement sessions regularly to hear directly from our families and learn more about their needs and challenges.

I am grateful to the CCS teachers and staff for their energy, engagement, and creativity as we have navigated this pandemic together over the past several months and found ways to better serve our community. Though the road has been tough, I am proud to say that we all remain committed to our mission of providing meaningful and equitable educational opportunities to our students.

Finally, I would like to acknowledge and thank all of our dedicated partners who have been weathering the storm every step of the way with us. We don’t know when or how this pandemic will end, but the only way to get through it is together.

Respectfully,