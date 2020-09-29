Columbus City Schools announces schedule for return to in-person learning

Students will be phased into the buildings, based on grade levels.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus City Schools announced finalized plans Tuesday for in-person learning, which will feature a blended learning model.

The district's blended learning plan requires students to attend classes in-person two days a week and remotely three days a week.

School nurses will start back on Sept. 28. Teachers will return by October 14 to begin preparing their classrooms.

The start dates for students are listed below:

Pre-K to 3rd Grade: Oct. 19

4th and 5th Grade: Oct. 26

6th, 7th and 8th Grade: Nov. 2

The district said students with complex needs in grades Pre-K through 3rd grade will return on Oct. 19. Students with complex needs in other grades will return on Oct. 26.

Career and Technical Education students at Columbus Downtown High School at the Fort Hayes Career Center are scheduled to start back Oct. 19.

All other high school students will continue learning remotely after the first quarter at the end of October.