Classroom Hero: Linden STEM Academy’s JoVone Houpe raps her way into students’ hearts

COLUMBUS, Ohio — On any given day, students will be on their feet and dancing in JoVone Houpe’s 2nd-grade classroom.

What’s more, they’ll be both smiling and learning.

“The kids always responded well to it,” Houpe said. “They’re like, we want to be in your class.”

The students themselves took time to tell 10TV how much they loved their teacher. And one scroll through Houpe’s Instagram page offers proof of that. She posts social media videos showcasing her musical lessons in class. She was first featured on 10TV for her special teaching skills several years ago.

“All students have different backgrounds when they come in, with the cognitive or academic level, but they all still have that same common ground area when it comes to relating to music,” Houpe said. “And I mean, what kid, what child doesn’t like to have fun? So, if you’re having fun, you’re engaging them, you’re having a nurturing, loving environment, they love being there every day, and that’s just always worked for me. And for them.”

Houpe’s creativity in the classroom caught the eye of Evita Hudson, who nominated Houpe as a Classroom Hero.

“She’s the first person that came to mind,” Hudson said. “I just felt like Ms. Houpe deserved to be recognized for all of the hard work that she does in the classroom, even though she doesn’t do it for recognition. I just wanted somebody, myself and others, to know that we do appreciate what it is you do every single day for the children.”

Hudson pointed out that it has been especially hard for teachers to continue educating students throughout the pandemic.

“She’s a blessing to those children and all the kids that she’s taught over the years, so, as a parent myself, even though my children aren’t in her classroom, I just want to say thank you for putting that into these kids and showing them that learning can be fun,” Hudson said.

Houpe made clear she does not need the recognition. But that doesn’t mean she isn’t grateful for it. And she credits her own childhood teacher, the late Denise Blank, for inspiring her in the classroom.

“I always wanted to be a teacher, I love to help people,” Houpe said. “I’ve just always been a people person, and it just makes you feel good inside when you’re able to help somebody or just to be kind to someone.”