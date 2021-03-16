Classroom Hero: Columbus City School's Megan Bartlett keeps the music playing during the pandemic

10TV teamed up with the Ohio Education Association and 97.1 The Fan to honor these heroes, making a difference in the lives of children.

There is no doubt this has been a tough school year, but Ohio educators are continuing to show their passion.

This week's "Classroom Hero" is Megan Bartlett from Columbus City Schools. She teaches music at both Burroughs Elementary School and Lindbergh Elementary School.

Bartlett was nominated by her husband, Abraham Bartlett.

"It's funny having a perspective of her being my wife and now teaching from home," Abraham Bartlett said. "It's fun to see and hear what goes on day-to-day. You kind of think, 'How can you make music over the computer engaging?' And she does it!'"

Bartlett said she's had to get creative while teaching virtually. She said the pandemic has pushed her to try new things.

"We can't unmute and just sing as a group like we would normally," she said. "We tried to incorporate a lot more movement activities and it occurred to me that maybe sign language might work and so we tried it ... and the kids really liked it!"

Bartlett said she tries to make music fun and give kids an outlet to express themselves.

"When I was in school, I was really shy and I was not somebody who was able to talk to anybody. For me, [music] was something that helped me express myself," she said. "[Students] can kind of lose themselves in having fun and doing something that they are not doing in any other class. They can be creative. Even if they're at home or they're at school, they can kind of lose themselves in that for a little while."

Abraham Bartlett said, "This has been a horrible year and she's been able to turn something so negative into something so positive. I couldn't be more proud."

