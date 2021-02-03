Classroom Hero: Avalon Elementary School's Tabitha Fisher brings compassion to the classroom

10TV teamed up with the Ohio Education Association and 97.1 The Fan to honor these heroes, making a difference in the lives of children.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — There is no doubt this has been a tough school year, but Ohio educators are meeting the needs of students both in the classroom and at home.

10TV teamed up with the Ohio Education Association and 97.1 The Fan to honor these heroes, making a difference in the lives of children.

This week's "Classroom Hero" is Tabitha Fisher from Columbus City Schools. Fisher teaches kindergarten at Avalon Elementary School.

"Ever since I can remember as a kindergartener myself, I just knew that one day, I was going to grow up and be a teacher," Fisher said. "[My students] just learn so much! They are so excited to learn, and you just see so much growth as they learn what school is, as they learn how to work together and how to learn together as a class."

Fisher was nominated by Bev Sexton. Sexton is a retired educator and said she always admired Fisher's approach to teaching.

"She's just a really dedicated and compassionate teacher," Sexton said. "During the pandemic and turning e-learning, she went across town delivering school supplies to individual students' homes. If she hears of a family who needs food, she is right there helping with that. She delivered Christmas presents to her students - went house to house wherever they lived. She's just a really compassionate person. She's a great human being."

Fisher said not only is it important for kids to have the tools they need to learn, but also to have the freedom to just "be a kid."

"Kindergarteners are going to want to play, want to move," she said. "Throughout our day, we incorporate a lot of dance breaks and exercising and things like that, so that kids can still be kids even in the midst of a pandemic."

Fisher said she is thankful for the parents of her students because, without them, she said she couldn't be successful.

"I really give a lot of credit to my families because as a kindergartener, they aren't able to log themselves into Zoom. They aren't able to get online to do their schoolwork," Fisher said. "They have really been there to support their children, which I could not do it without them."

Each week we will spotlight a "Classroom Hero" on 10TV News. You can nominate teachers, coaches, or any staff member who is making an impact.