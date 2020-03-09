School districts across the country facing laptop and Chromebook delays

10TV's Pete Scalia spoke with Circleville City Schools about how the district was able to plan ahead to make sure every student had the technology they needed

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — With so many kids learning from home this year, school districts in states like Nevada, Florida and Texas are dealing with shortages and shipping delays of critical technology like laptops and Chromebooks. High demand, coupled with sanctions on certain Chinese suppliers, is leaving many students without the technology they need to learn remotely.

"We're seeing three to four month lag times, especially in regard to Chromebooks," says Circleville City Schools superintendent Jonathan Davis. When the pandemic began earlier this year, Davis and technology director Nathan Garman knew they had to act quickly. "When COVID hit," Davis explains, "Nathan immediately got out there and came to me and said listen, if this is something that's going to last a long time, we need to do our best to try to make them one-to-one. And amazingly, we already had a decent inventory of Chromebooks, but we did go ahead and make an order very early for an additional 150 Chromebooks, so all of our K-5 students would be one-to-one."

"We recognized early on that this was probably going to last," Garman says, adding "we knew we were going to have to make a move to purchase some additional Chromebooks, and luckily, I was able to get in early, before we started seeing lags in ship times."

Garman says the district, with board approval, made the purchase in April, and received their order in early May. "We were just super lucky," he says, "in that respect, to have got in early."