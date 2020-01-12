Childcare center working to stay open despite winter weather

Childcare center directors said they normally close during bad winter weather, but now they are pushing to keep their doors open.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Childcare center directors are preparing their winter plans before more hazardous weather makes its way into the region, causing snow days across central Ohio.

Center directors said they are going to do everything they can to stay open despite bad weather if safety is not in jeopardy.

“On a day like today, we probably would close,” said A Better Choice Daycare and Learning Center director Kelley Spence.

But Spence said with everyone struggling during the pandemic, they are trying to make an effort to stay open as much as possible.

Her teachers are now working extra hard to keep up with schoolwork of students in different districts and grade levels as they learn online.

“Having to sit there with them and make sure that they’re staying focused, that they’re not getting distracted by other things and not daydreaming,” Spence said.

Teachers at The Oxford School are dealing with the same struggle.

“I think our five centers are currently serving nine different school districts with online and hybrid,” said owner of The Oxford School, Rochelle Kiner.

In the past, Kiner has closed her centers when the snow emergency reaches a level two. She now said they’ll keep a closer eye on weather conditions in an effort to keep resources for parents open.

“The last couple of years, but especially this year, we’ve committed that we’re going to do everything in our power to remain open,” Kiner said.