Central Ohio schools cancel in-person classes, adjust schedules due to transportation shortage

In-person classes at all Pickerington schools are canceled Tuesday due to a bus driver shortage, and more districts are adjusting to make up for a lack of drivers.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — In-person classes at all Pickerington Schools are canceled Tuesday due to a lack of transportation services, according to a post on the district's Facebook page.

All Pickerington Local School District students will need to complete their assignments online, with the exception of Kindergarten students, it reads in the post.

You can go to the Pickerington Local School District website for full information on virtual learning.

This is not the first district to report schedule changes in response to a bus driver shortage. Since September, Westerville City Schools has announced several early release days in order to compensate for a lack of bus drivers.

Westerville City Schools placed all high schools within the district on one-hour early release again on Tuesday. Additionally, all Westerville middle schools will run on 30-minute early release.

10TV reached out to a district spokesperson for more information, but has yet to hear back. In the past, officials with Westerville City Schools have explained there are plans in place for when a large number of bus drivers call off.

“Our employees on a daily basis are stepping up to the plate to keep us in school,” said Randy Snyder, the transportation manager for Westerville City Schools. “Because, ultimately, that's our goal is to keep students in school, we may need to adjust their school day a little bit. But being in school is the number one priority.”

According to Hilliard City Schools, the district is "doing OK" right now, though lack of a sufficient amount of subs makes that margin "razor thin."