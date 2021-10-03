Central Ohio school districts work to keep distance learners from falling off grid

Districts handed out technology, enlisted bus drivers and lunch workers to make phone calls, and even went door to door to find the children lost to remote learning.

Stephanie Martin is a newly retired teacher from Westerville City Schools. But her days of educating are not quite behind her.

“There were some kids who struggled and needed a little extra help, and I saw that last year with my own students, and, because of that, I knew that this upcoming year was going to be really challenging for everyone, and so that’s why we created the Academic Allies group,” Martin said.

She pitched the idea of the outreach program and others in the community who recognized the need agreed. Pretty soon, other retirees, including an engineer, law enforcement officer, fire chief heart surgeon and more, were pairing up to help students who were struggling during remote learning.

“We’re just a group of volunteers who each pair up with one student that we meet with a couple times a week for an hour, or maybe even less if it’s a younger student, and just be there for them virtually, like on the computer, and give them a hand with their homework,” Martin said. “Sometimes our allies aren’t necessarily needed to teach them any particular concept but just be there for them.”

The allies started working with students at the end of November, and the difference was noticeable.

According to the district, from Sept. 1 to Nov. 30, the average monthly cumulative student class absences stood at 1,392 for the 2,500 remote students. From Dec. 1 to Feb. 28, when the support programs starting hitting their stride, the average monthly cumulative student class absences figure decreased 30% to 977.

As for the 12,000 blended students, from Sept. 1 to Nov. 30, the average monthly cumulative student class absences stood at 3,936. From Dec. 1 to Feb. 28, the average monthly cumulative student class absences decreased by 19% to 3,196.

The district also hired 43 virtual success coaches who monitor student progress, work with teachers and communicate with families.

“I know of a couple of elementary kids that have allies, that they’re working with allies in our program, and they were a couple of years behind in their reading level, and just working for the last three months together, they have brought them back up to the grade level that they should be reading at,” Martin said.

It's not just the larger districts that made extra efforts to reach students.

“We absolutely had a learning curve,” said East Knox Superintendent Steve Larcomb. “It was a large learning curve, especially at the beginning for us.”

The district employed a long-term substitute teacher to act as an online teacher and moved others into full-time positions, including a social worker. The school resource officer also spent more of his time making welfare checks.

“Initially in March and into April (of 2020), we were hunting for a number of students that fell off the map,” Larcomb said.

At times, Larcomb said the absence rate was 20% to 25%.

“If we lose somebody off the radar, if they’re not doing their work at home, then we’ve politely invited them back to school and said, this isn’t working, you need to be back in the classroom, and they’ve complied, they’ve done that,” Larcomb said.

And the district made the decision to get all 972 students back in the classroom this past fall. And he says the difference is obvious.

The average daily absence rate is down to between 10%and 15% for both in-person students and those still in the online academy.

But that declining absence rate has not reduced Larcomb’s fears about the future.

“Almost, without fail, any of our online students that have returned to us have been behind the power curve as they return, so they’re playing catch up when they do return to the classroom,” he said. “I’m very worried about, for the next generation of students, the effects of this.”

In fact, he says five out of the 68 seniors are at risk of not graduating, so leaders are working with them to ensure that does not happen.

That kind of one-on-one intervention is exponentially harder in a district as large as Columbus City Schools. The district is responsible for educating roughly 46,000 people.

“It’s been very challenging when you think about a district as large as ours, and you think about the diversity in the district,” said Alesia Gillison, CCS chief engagement officer. “But when you talk about pivoting, I think we’re working very hard that, when we pivot, keeping parents in the know and working with our community partners.”

Gillison said students were forced into a rapid change, and quickly. Many left their classrooms when the governor shut down schools last spring never imagining it would be nearly a year until they would return.

“So when I say socially, emotionally and mentally, it had an impact on all of us,” she said. “We saw the disconnect happen right away. And then it expounded and expounded and expounded.”

The district handed out Chromebooks and Internet hot spots. Officials also created several grab-and-go food sites where students could pick up breakfast and lunch meals.

But many still struggled.

“At the beginning of the year, we saw, and we were mortified, that there were about 1,600 students who we had to label as no-shows,” Gillison said. “They weren’t logging in, we didn’t know where they were, and so we employed several things at that point.”

The district enlisted the help of food service workers and bus drivers to act as virtual learning outreach specialists. Leaders also came up with a three-tiered outreach plan.

The first level was meeting those basic needs, such as Chromebooks and hot spots. If that didn’t work, it was on to targeted intervention. Finally, for those students still seemingly lost, it was time for Operation Knock On Doors.

The efforts appear to be working.

According to the district, from Sept. 9 to March 2,462 students were identified as part of the “no show” intervention process.

The district located 892 students and reestablished them into the classroom. Another 469 were identified as ‘withdrawn’ because they were no longer eligible in the district, had moved, or were 18 years old or older or had withdrawn themselves. And 1,015 students had transferred to another school, in or out of the county or state, or were being homeschooled.

At last check, 86 students were still in the ‘no show’ category, and the district was still working to locate and reengage those students.

“We’ll just keep going at it until we try to reach each and every one of our kids and get them back connected with the district,” Gillison said.

10TV also reached out to several other districts for information and statistics.

Licking Valley officials say the task of staying in contact with remote learners has been shouldered by counselors, the attendance secretary, assistant principal, school resource officer, athletic director and counseling office secretary. They made a ‘blizzard’ of phone calls, texts and even home visits to make contact with students who weren’t keeping up with their schoolwork.

The district has between 5% and 10% remote learners, and, among them, they have about 250 missing assignments.

In the Olentangy Local School District, officials say they did not see a change over time showing disengagement or students not attending school.

10TV was provided with the following statistics on attendance percentages:

September 1: 99.4% attendance

October 1: 98.3% attendance

November 2: 97.8% attendance

December 1: 97.5% attendance

January 4: 97.6% attendance

February 3: 98% attendance

March 1: 98.2% attendance