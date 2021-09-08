Central Ohio districts adjust mask policies in days leading up to first day of school

School districts including Delaware City Schools and Grandview Heights Schools have changed mask policies.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — There have been changes in the days leading up to the first day of school in districts like Delaware City Schools and Grandview Heights Schools.

Columbus City Schools already required masks, but now the Columbus Education Association has asked the district to take three additional safety measures.



"Not only do we want our teachers safe but we also want our students to be safe,” said John Coneglio, president of the Columbus Education Association.

The union represents 4,000 district employees.

The recommendations include: Requiring proof of vaccination or weekly testing for all district employees, making sure all buildings have proper ventilation, and extending the Memorandum of Understanding between the union and district — a plan for moving between modes of learning.

"I think sometimes people think that there's a huge gap between where we stand and the district and in this case I don't think there's a huge gap but there is a sense of urgency," Coneglio said.

This, as some districts are adjusting safety plans.

One day before classes start in Delaware City Schools, masks were mandated.

Dublin starts Wednesday, and last week the district decided to require masks for students in pre-K through 8th grade.

Grandview Heights School Board voted last Wednesday to require masks for K-12.

Meanwhile, the superintendent of Liberty Union-Thurston schools confirms there have been three cases so far: One in first grade, another in fourth grade, and one in high school.

For the more than 1,200 students there, masks are recommended.

In a statement to 10TV Dr. Mike Johnson, superintendent of Liberty Union-Thurston Schools said: “Our school district highly recommends wearing masks and obtaining vaccines as a measure to limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus, but does not mandate masks or vaccines.”

Columbus City Schools released the following statement to 10TV in response to the recommendations from the Columbus Education Association:

“Columbus City Schools is committed to implementing health and safety guidelines and protocols that are consistent with state law and public health guidance. As we have been throughout the pandemic, we are always willing to have productive discussions with our labor unions about the health and safety of our school communities. The pandemic is a rapidly evolving situation, and we must be nimble to act in the best interest and safety of our students, teachers, and staff. We look forward to a successful start to the school year next week.”