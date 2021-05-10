Central Ohio | 2021 high school graduation dates

COLUMBUS, Ohio — As we approach graduation season, it's important to know when the big day will be for our graduates! You can find Central Ohio high school commencement ceremony dates listed below:
- Pickerington - May 22
- West Jefferson - May 22
- Whitehall - May 22
- Olentangy - May 22 & 23 (drive-through)
- Hilliard - May 26-28
- Canal Winchester - May 29
- Gahanna - May 29
- Westerville - May 29
- Bexley - May 30
- Dublin - May 30
- Upper Arlington - May 3
- Reynoldsburg - June 2 & 3
- Grove City - June 5
- New Albany - June 5