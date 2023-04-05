CCS leaders denounce rumors of random security searches on students

Parents attended the Board of Education's meeting and expressed concerns about a "stop and frisk" policy, where students are being randomly searched.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The interim superintendent of Columbus City Schools addressed an issue she said was circulating on social media about the district’s policy on random searches of students.

Parents attended the Board of Education's meeting Wednesday evening and expressed concerns about a "stop and frisk" policy, where students are being randomly searched when inside the school building.

“The Columbus Education Justice Coalition condemns the unconstitutional We're infuriated by this administration's action in the reckless implementation that it has had to use efforts that have historically been well documented, to cause disparities amongst Black and Brown students,” said Kaleem Musa.

He was followed by another parent who questioned the district's search policy claiming it was not evidence-based.

“We should not be implementing tactics that over-criminalize our students. And further traumatize our already traumatized children. These tactics exacerbate racial disparities in our schools. They don't actually protect our kids and they reinforce the school-to-prison pipeline,” said Marielle Henault.

While talking about the school district's enhanced security protocols, Dr. Angela Chapman wanted to address what she called misinformation on social media.

“The district is also aware of misinformation circulating on social media stating security measures include stop and frisk. This narrative is false. At no time does school or safety and security staff, physically pat down or search our students,” she said.

Earlier this year, the district installed metal detectors inside schools to deter students from bringing weapons inside the buildings.

The district's metal detector screening policy states that "metal detectors may be used at District schools and school-related functions of such schools, on a random and periodic basis."

Additionally, the policy states that "prior to a metal detector screening being conducted, a sign or signs announcing a screening for weapons shall be posted, on the day of the metal detector screening, outside the school or school-related function, at a main entrance or entrances."