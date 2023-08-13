CCS offering free backpacks, supplies for students at upcoming Back to School Resource Fair

Columbus City Schools district will be offering free backpacks, school supplies, activities, wellness exams and more at a Back to School Resource Fair.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus City Schools will be offering free supplies and resources for students at an upcoming resource fair.

The superintendent for the district, Dr. Angela Chapman, encouraged parents and students to stop by if they feel that they still need supplies ahead of the new school year. Chapman said the district wants to help make sure every student is prepared.

"If any parent is feeling as if they're not sure that they have the resources to prepare their child for school opening, I want them to know we got their back," Chapman said.

The Back to School Resource Fair will be held at Fort Hayes Metropolitan Education Center, located at 546 Jack Gibbs Blvd., on Aug. 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Guests can park for free at the Columbus State Community College and there will be a shuttle pick-up at CSCC Mitchell Hall.

"We will be there with all of the resources within the community to really show our community that we are with them. And we're ready to help them transition to back to school."

Click here to access the registration form for the event.

Chapman said there will be a number of community agencies there, including Franklin County, with additional resources for families. Students can get free backpacks and school supplies.

More than 100 CCS and community partners will be assisting with the distribution and offering health screenings, home safety, after-school programs and social service information.

Charity Newsies, a local charity organization, will also be onsite offering brand-new clothing to students from kindergarten to 12th grade.