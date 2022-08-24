CCS addresses confusion over attendance during first day of remote learning

10TV received several emails from parents claiming their child did not participate in the remote learning, but the district marked them as present.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus City Schools is addressing the concerns of some parents who said their child was marked as "present" even though they did not participate in the school's first day of remote learning on Wednesday.

Although students are required to sign on and learn virtually as the teachers' strike continues, some parents have decided to keep their kid out of class until the strike is over.

CCS released a statement Wednesday night saying schools have to manually mark a student as "absent." Until that happens, the student is marked "present" by default.

The statement said this is typical regardless of in-person or online learning.

The statement goes on to say the district anticipates student attendance will be a day behind for most schools.

"Many schools are still in the process of completing the manual attendance procedures for today, as synchronous check-ins were staggered throughout the day. We do not expect attendance reports to be completed until tomorrow," CCS said.

If a parent decides to hold their child out of remote learning, the student will be marked with an unexcused absence.

The district's full statement can be read here.

The Columbus Education Association voted to reject the Columbus Board of Education's final offer Sunday night. Teachers and union members have been picketing outside of district schools since Monday morning.

The union and district are battling over smaller class sizes, full-time art, music and physical education teachers at elementary schools and language in the contract that will guarantee when and how the district fixes infrastructure issues.