Capital University to offer $20,000 scholarships to new students starting Fall 2022

The scholarship was created to help students who can’t study higher education due to financial reasons.

BEXLEY, Ohio — Capital University is giving prospective students a opportunity to study while easing the financial stress of paying for college.

Starting the fall semester of 2022, the university will offer a $20,000 merit-based award to all accepted, full-time undergraduate students who are entering their first year of college. Students could be awarded more money based on their academic, community and leadership experience.

“The Main Street Scholarship” will only apply toward tuition and not university fees and room and board, according to the university.

To maintain the scholarship, students are required to maintain a minimum cumulative grade point average of 2.0 or high and be enrolled as a full-time student. It is also renewable for up to four years.

Current students are not eligible to apply for the financial aid package.