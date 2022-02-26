Canal Winchester Local School to start new school hours starting March 7

The changes come as the school district continues to face challenges with buses and staffing.

CANAL WINCHESTER, Ohio — New school hours for Canal Winchester Local Schools will begin next month as the school district continues its efforts to provide efficient busing for students.

In a letter to families, Superintendent James Sotlar announced that the new school hours and bus routes will start on March 7. The changes come as the district continues to face challenges with buses and staffing.

“When the district made the decision to change school times for more efficient busing, we stated we would continue to monitor the situation,” Sotlar said in the letter. “Unfortunately, we have continued to experience staffing and routing issues which have resulted in more adjustments.”

The new schedule is as follows:

Canal Winchester High School – Start time: 7:55 a.m., End time: 2:30 pm.

Canal Winchester Middle School – Start time: 7:15 a.m., End time: 1:45 p.m.

Winchester Trail – AM PK – Start time: 8:50 a.m., End time: 11:25 a.m.

Winchester Trail – PM PK – Start time: 12:40 p.m., End time: 3:15 p.m.

Winchester Trail Elementary – Start time: 8:55 a.m., End time: 3:15 p.m.

Indian Trail – Am Kindergarten – Start time: 9:30 a.m., End time: 12:05 p.m.

Indian Trail – PM Kindergarten – Start time: 1:20 p.m., End time: 3:55 p.m.