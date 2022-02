All in-person and remote learning is canceled at Beechcroft High School on Friday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Classes are canceled at a north Columbus high school on Friday due to elevated levels of carbon monoxide, according to a spokesperson with Columbus City Schools.

All in-person and remote learning is canceled at Beechcroft High School, located at 6100 Beechcroft Road, the district announced. All extracurricular activities will also be canceled.

District officials did not detail what might be causing the heightened levels.