20 Columbus City Schools moving to online learning due to anticipated heat

Twenty Columbus City Schools will start the new academic year online in anticipation of extreme heat and humidity this week, the district announced on Tuesday.

CCS says the 20 schools lack air conditioning in the classrooms or they are in the process of getting HVAC systems installed or repaired.

Students at the following schools will be learning remotely on Aug. 26 and 27:

High schools:

Columbus Alternative High School (CAHS)

Eastmoor Academy

Whetstone High School

Middle schools:

Arts Impact Middle School

Columbus City Preparatory School for Boys

Johnson Park Middle School

Mifflin Middle School

Westmoor Middle School

Yorktown Middle School

Elementary schools:

Broadleigh Elementary School

Columbus Gifted Academy

Como Elementary School

Fairwood Elementary School

Hubbard Elementary School

Maize Elementary School

North Linden Elementary School

Siebert Elementary School

Valleyview Elementary School

West Broad Elementary School

Westgate Elementary School

CCS says they anticipate these schools will go back to in-person learning on Aug. 30.

The announcement comes as central Ohio is experiencing temperatures in the 90s with heat indices hitting triple digits during the afternoon.

Students who need a Chromebook computer should reach out to their principal or school office to make arrangements to pick up a device.

Schools that were not listed will remain in person.

When classes resume in person for those 20 schools, the district says it will work to increase and create efficient ventilation. The district added it will make sure the schools have an ample supply of bottled water for students and staff.