11 Columbus city schools to use remote learning on Tuesday due to staffing shortages

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus City Schools announced that 11 schools will remain in or transition to remote learning on Tuesday, Jan. 4 due to a high number of staff absences.

The following schools will be in remote learning and will not hold in-person classes:

Berwick Alternative PreK-8

Eastmoor Academy

Fairmoor Elementary School

Johnson Park Middle School

Linden-McKinley STEM Academy 7-12

Ridgeview Middle School

Sherwood Middle School

South High 7-12

West Mound Elementary School

Whetstone High School

Yorktown Middle School

According to the district, families who do not have a Chromebook and need a device can pick up one from the school on Tuesday between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Teachers and staff at these schools are expected to report on-site for their normal work schedule.

The remainder of CCS schools will be in person and operate on their normal bell schedules on Tuesday.

Three schools will transition back to in-person learning on Tuesday:

Burroughs Elementary School

Duxberry Park Alternative Elementary School

Marion-Franklin High School

Additionally, Valley Forge Elementary School will continue with remote learning on Tuesday due to a partial heating outage in the building.