As the 2022-23 school year approaches, we want to make sure families are prepared for what is to come this fall.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — It's nearly half way through the summer and 10TV wants to know your back-to-school questions and concerns.

As the 2022-23 school year approaches, we want to make sure families are prepared for what is to come this fall.

10TV wants to help you find ways to save on school supplies, how to avoid that academic summer slide and what your school district is doing to keep your schools safe.

Take our survey below and tell us your concerns ahead of heading back to school this fall.