Dublin announces return of Independence Day fireworks show, parade

The City of Dublin has announced its Independence Day celebration will return on July 3.

DUBLIN, Ohio — The City of Dublin has announced plans for its Independence Day celebration returning on July 3. This year's event will feature an array of activities, including a fireworks display.

The event will kick off at 8 a.m., according to the city, complete with live performances running throughout the day.

Additionally, the city’s traditional parade will begin at 11 a.m. in Downtown Dublin.

Despite the return of events, candy will not be passed out at this year’s parade, the city said, and there will be no kids’ zone at the stadium.

“We are excited to bring the community back together to celebrate our nation’s freedom,” said City of Dublin Events Director Alison LeRoy.

Below is a list of events and times, as well as this year's performance lineup:

Sherm Sheldon Fishing Derby

Dublin Community Recreation Center (5600 Post Rd): 8 a.m.

Independence Day Parade

Downtown Dublin: 11 a.m.

Evening Celebration & Fireworks

Dublin Coffman High School

4 p.m.: Gates Open

4:15 p.m.: Divas

5:45 p.m.: Fabulous Johnson Brothers

7:15 p.m.: 90’s Kids

8:45 p.m.: Mojoflo

9:50 p.m.: Fireworks

While tickets will not be required for the Sherm Sheldon Fishing Derby or the parade, they will be required for the fireworks show later that evening. You can purchase those tickets online beginning at 9 a.m. on June 7.

Dublin residents will be able to reserve tables for up to eight people. According to the city, remaining tables will go to Dublin City School District residents and the general public.