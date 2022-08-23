Deputy shoots, kills woman after she broke into a home and fired several shots at law enforcement

The Knox County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened on Zuck Road around 8:30 p.m. on Monday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 41-year-old woman was shot and killed by a deputy after she broke into a home and fired several shots at law enforcement, according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were dispatched to Zuck Road, in Butler Township, around 8:30 p.m. on Monday after receiving reports that a woman was attempting to force her way into a home.

Deputies said by the time they arrived at the home, the suspect was inside and refused to come out. That is when law enforcement said she broke a window and fired several shots in their direction. The sheriff said a deputy then fired a single shot, striking the woman.

She was rushed to Knox community Hospital where she later died, according to the sheriff’s office. Her name has not yet been released as deputies work to notify the next of kin.