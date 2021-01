The name of the victim is being withheld until the next of kin is notified.

A man is dead after two cars collided on W. Mound Street near Ryan Avenue in Columbus.

Investigators say the victim's car drove into the path of the other car just before 1:59 p.m. on Thursday.

Medics treated the driver of the other car at the scene for minor injuries. The victim died at a local hospital hours later. His name will be released after his family is notified.