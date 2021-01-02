Man dies after crash in Morrow County

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the victim was not wearing a seatbelt.

MOUNT GILEAD, Ohio — A man is dead following a crash in Morrow County. It happened Sunday, January 31 just before 4:00 p.m. on Interstate 71 just north of mile post 156 in Perry Township.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a 2017 Buick Encore went off the road, hit a cable barrier in the median and then swerved back into the road, hitting a semi-truck. The Buick then spun in the roadway, hit the guardrail on the other side of the road. That's when investigators say 57-year-old James Woods of Cleveland flew out of the car.

Woods was pronounced dead at the scene. The two other people in the Buick were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The semi-truck driver was not hurt.

Two other cars were hit by debris. A person inside one of these cars was hurt, but refused treatment at the scene.