Daughter — all the way in Alaska — surprises retiring Maine game warden during last sign-off

BANGOR, Maine — A Maine game warden got a special sendoff into retirement Tuesday.
After 25 years of service, Paul Farrington called it a career. His daughter Makayla who, according to a Facebook post, lives in Alaska, could not be home for the occasion.
But with the help of dispatchers, she was able to sign off on her dad's final 10-7, a police code meaning out of service.
"Warden Paul Farrington, dad, one last time, we have you 10-7 and safe at home," Makayla said.
Farrington was Warden of the Year in 2014.
"Paul is an exceptional person and was a great game warden," Mark Latti, a dispatcher, said in a statement.
