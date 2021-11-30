Daughter — all the way in Alaska — surprises retiring Maine game warden during last sign-off

With the help of dispatchers, Makayla Farrington surprised her dad, Paul Farrington, when he made his final sign-off as a Maine game warden.

BANGOR, Maine — A Maine game warden got a special sendoff into retirement Tuesday.

After 25 years of service, Paul Farrington called it a career. His daughter Makayla who, according to a Facebook post, lives in Alaska, could not be home for the occasion.

But with the help of dispatchers, she was able to sign off on her dad's final 10-7, a police code meaning out of service.

"Warden Paul Farrington, dad, one last time, we have you 10-7 and safe at home," Makayla said.

Farrington was Warden of the Year in 2014.

"Paul is an exceptional person and was a great game warden," Mark Latti, a dispatcher, said in a statement.

Watch the sendoff below.

Dad, Hope you’re just surprised as everyone else was. Thanks too Mark, Jeffery, and Jessica, we were all able to pull... Posted by Makayla Farrington on Tuesday, November 30, 2021