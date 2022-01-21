Dallas Mavs owner Mark Cuban launches online pharmacy to provide affordable medications

DALLAS — **EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from Dec. 2021.
Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban is doing his part to help those who need life-saving drugs by creating a low-cost online pharmacy.
According to a press release, the launch of the Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company (MCCPDC) comes just weeks after their pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) operation was established.
The pharmacy says a Sept. 2021 Gallup poll revealed 18 million Americans were unable to pay for at least one prescription medication. The survey also said one in 10 Americans skipped doses in order to save money.
According to the company, some of the notable medications the pharmacy offers are:
Imatinib - leukemia treatment
- Retail price: $9,657 per month
- Lowest price with common voucher: $120 per month
- MCCPDC price: $47 per month
Mesalamine - ulcerative colitis treatment
- Retail price: $940 per month
- Lowest price with common voucher: $102 per month
- MCCPDC price: $32.40 per month
Colchicine - gout treatment
- Retail price: $182 per month
- Lowest price with common voucher: $32 per month
- MCCPDC price: $8.70 per month
"We will do whatever it takes to get affordable pharmaceuticals to patients," said Alex Oshmyansky, CEO of Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug, in a press release. "The markup on potentially lifesaving drugs that people depend on is a problem that can't be ignored. It is imperative that we take action and help expand access to these medications for those who need them most."
As a registered pharmaceutical wholesaler, MCCPDC says they can bypass middlemen and outrageous markups.
"The pharmacy's prices reflect actual manufacturer prices plus a flat 15% margin and pharmacist fee," a press release from the company said. "With the help of digital healthcare company Truepill, patients can expect a seamless, secure e-commerce experience as they navigate the pharmacy's website, built and powered by Truepill's digital health platform. Patients will also enjoy reliable prescription fulfillment and delivery through Truepill's nationwide pharmacy footprint."
About Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company
The Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company aims to fundamentally change the way the pharmaceutical industry operates. As a public-benefit corporation, its social mission of improving public health is just as important as the bottom line. The company transparently charges a standard markup on every drug it sells. With the launch of its online pharmacy's first inventory of 100 affordable generic drugs in January 2022, establishment as a vertically integrated pharmacy benefits manager, and construction of a state-of-the-art pharmaceutical factory in Dallas slated for completion by the end of 2022, the company is well on its way to making medication affordable for all.
