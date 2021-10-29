Worthington police searching for 4 suspects in armed bank robbery

Police said at 3:05 p.m., four masked suspects robbed the PNC Bank at 6900 North High Street at gunpoint on Oct. 15.

WORTHINGTON, Ohio — The Worthington Division of Police is searching for four suspects who robbed a bank two weeks ago.

Police said at 3:05 p.m., four masked suspects robbed the PNC Bank at 6900 North High Street at gunpoint.

The suspects got away in a small to mid-size red SUV, possibly a Honda, and left down North High Street.

The day before the robbery, two people matching the description matching two of the suspects came into the bank, looked around and asked about opening an account before leaving.

Bank employees and police believe they are the same as the gunman and the other suspect in the "Nike Air" hoodie in the photos below.