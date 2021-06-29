Mom of prospective Naval Academy football player killed in drive-by shooting

A preliminary investigation reveals the victim was sitting on the patio at the Graduate Hotel and was not the intended target.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Annapolis Police say they are investigating the fatal shooting of a mother killed in a drive-by while dropping her son off at the U.S. Naval Academy.

According to police, officers were called to the Graduate Hotel on West Street just before 12:30 a.m. Tuesday morning for reports of a victim suffering from a gunshot. Upon arrival, police discovered a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. Police said officers and EMTs attempted life-saving measures, but the victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Annapolis Police have identified the victim as 57-year-old Michelle Jordan Cummings of Houston, Texas. Cummings and her husband were in Annapolis to celebrate and drop off their son, who has not been identified, at the United States Naval Academy. The son, according to authorities, is a football prospect at the United States Naval Academy.

Westfield High School in Houston confirmed in a statement that Michelle Cummings' son is Leonard "Trey" Cummings III, who attended the Naval Academy Preparatory School in Newport, Rhode Island, last year. The high school also shared in its statement that Michelle was the president of its football booster club when her son played for the team during his senior season.

"We are devastated to hear about the passing of Michelle Cummings. Ms. Cummings was a very engaged parent at Westfield High School where her son Leonard 'Trey' Cummings III graduated in 2020. She served in 2019-20 as the president of the Westfield High School Football Booster Club and was always ready to support our student athletes. Our hearts and prayers go out to the Cummings family during this time of sorrow," said the Texas high school.

Cummings III posted a reaction on his social media, asking simply, "Why?"

Why? — Leonard (Trey) Cummings lll (@LCummings70) June 29, 2021

A preliminary investigation reveals that Cummings was sitting on a patio at the hotel and was not the intended target. At this time in the investigation, police tell WUSA9 that it is believed that the shots were fired on Pleasant Street, but ultimately struck and killed Cummings on West Street.

"As members of our Naval Academy family, we will do all that we can to support Leonard, his father and the entire Cummings family during this unfathomable time. My wife, Joanne, and I, on behalf of all of us here in Annapolis, offer our deepest sympathies," said Superintendent of the Naval Academy Vice Adm. Sean Buck.

Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley released the following statement in regards to the fatal shooting:

“There is no circumstance where this can be tolerated. My sympathies go out to the family. We are focused on getting guns off the street but it only takes one criminal with a gun for the results to be tragic. This was a horrific outcome for the kind of everyday gun violence that many cities across America see. Annapolis is sadly not immune.

We have deployed our crisis intervention team to assist the victim’s family. Police Chief Jackson is updating me regularly on the status and every resource is being deployed to solve this case. The perpetrator will be found and held to account.”

Annapolis Police said the investigation is "fluid." Anyone who might have information that could help their investigation, contact authorities at (410)-260-3439.