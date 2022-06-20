Woman injured in reported road rage shooting on I-670 near downtown Columbus

The woman shot in the incident was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to recover from her injuries, police said.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A woman was injured Sunday evening in a shooting that reportedly stemmed from a road rage incident on Interstate 670 near downtown Columbus.

Columbus police officers on patrol near Franklinton were flagged down by someone parked in the area of state Route 315 southbound and West Town Street just after 8:20 p.m.

A 40-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the back and another person at the scene told police they were shot at by someone driving recklessly behind them on I-670 near the Neil Avenue exit.

Police were told the driver of that vehicle stuck a gun out of the driver's side window and fired at the back of the victim's vehicle. The bullet reportedly went through the back seat of the driver's seat, striking the 40-year-old woman in the back.

The woman shot in the incident was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to recover from her injuries, police said. The other person in the vehicle was not injured in the shooting.