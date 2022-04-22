Woman indicted on murder, robbery charges in 2021 Hardin County homicide

Valerie Lewis, 32, was indicted on two counts each of aggravated murder and robbery along with other charges.

HARDIN COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — A grand jury has indicted a woman on several charges, including murder, in connection to a man’s death in Hardin County last year.

Valerie Lewis, 32, was indicted on two counts each of aggravated murder and robbery and one count each of tampering with evidence and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, according to documents from Hardin County Common Pleas Court.

The charges are in connection with the death of 29-year-old Robert Mays. Jr.

On July 8, 2021, dispatchers received a call about a body on Township Road 265 near State Route 31 in Buck Township when a passerby saw him around 7 p.m.

Hardin County Sheriff Keith Everhart said the man was found shot multiple times and identified the body as Mays Jr. from Fostoria, Ohio. Everhart added the victim had no apparent connection to the area.

Lewis was indicted on April 20 and was arrested a day later.