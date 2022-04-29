Woman indicted on murder charge for shooting death of man near Columbus State Community College

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A woman has been indicted for murder in the shooting death of a man near Columbus State Community College this month.
Officers were called to the area of East Spring Street and Cleveland Avenue around 2 a.m. on April 16.
Police said arriving officers round Tolen Flowers, 30, suffering from a gunshot wound. Medics with the Columbus Division of Fire arrived and pronounced flowers dead at the scene.
According to court documents, 27-year-old Shawnquita Howard shot Flowers once in the head. She was arrested on April 22 and indicted on Thursday.
Howard is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday.
Flowers' death is the 30th homicide in Columbus this year.