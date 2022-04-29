Woman indicted on murder charge for shooting death of man near Columbus State Community College

According to court documents, 27-year-old Shawnquita Howard was arrested on April 22.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A woman has been indicted for murder in the shooting death of a man near Columbus State Community College this month.

Officers were called to the area of East Spring Street and Cleveland Avenue around 2 a.m. on April 16.

Police said arriving officers round Tolen Flowers, 30, suffering from a gunshot wound. Medics with the Columbus Division of Fire arrived and pronounced flowers dead at the scene.

According to court documents, 27-year-old Shawnquita Howard shot Flowers once in the head. She was arrested on April 22 and indicted on Thursday.

Howard is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday.